New Suit

Hartford Underwriters Insurance and Twin City Fire Insurance sued Roadrunner Trucking Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, brought by Wilson Elser, accuses the defendant of failing to pay the full premiums owed under certain insurance policies. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00029, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company et al v. T Yorkman Trucking LLC d/b/a Roadrunner Trucking.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 4:59 PM