New Suit

Hartford filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Specialty Insurance on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, seeks indemnification for settlement costs in connection with an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06382, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. et al. v. Arch Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 7:48 PM