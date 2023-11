News From Law.com

Silver Golub & Teitell and RisCassi & Davis filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the parents of a 13-year-old student, who died due to the effects of a fentanyl overdose, but none of the teachers noticed. The plaintiffs, Ivan Hernandez and Malany Reyes as co-administers of their teenage son's estate, filed the lawsuit against the City of Hartford and the City of Hartford Board of Education on Nov. 8.

Connecticut

November 17, 2023, 2:43 PM

