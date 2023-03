Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a lawsuit against Broan-Nutone LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty exhaust fan, was filed by attorney Jan Meyer on behalf of Hartford Mutual Insurance, as subrogee of Ariv Realty. The case is 1:23-cv-01243, Hartford Mutual Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone, LLC et al.

Property & Casualty

March 03, 2023, 5:19 PM