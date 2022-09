New Suit - ERISA

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Pepper Hamilton, names the Estate of James A. Deibel and other claimants in regards to underlying beneficiary dispute. The case is 2:22-cv-03521, Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company v. Deibel et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 6:09 PM