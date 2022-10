New Suit

Hartford Financial Services filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, was brought by Robinson & Cole. The court action names Kristina Bevilacqua and other claimants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-08885, Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company v. Danby et al.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 4:50 PM