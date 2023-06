New Suit

Hartford Life & Accident Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00019, Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company v. Manchester Funeral Home et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Manchester Funeral Home

Robin Lyn Reed

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations