New Suit - Insurance

Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest sued Nautilus Insurance Co. on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg, seeks a declaration that Nautilus has a duty to defend or indemnify a real estate company in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06198, Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest v. Nautilus Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg LLP

defendants

Nautilus Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute