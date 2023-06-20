New Suit - ERISA

Quest Diagnostics was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, seeking long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorneys Laurence F. Padway and David J. Linden on behalf of Shannon Wells. The suit names Hartford Insurance and Aetna Life Insurance as parties-in-interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03011, Hartford Insurance Company et al v. Quest Diagnostic Benefit Plan et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 5:51 PM

