New Suit - Contract

TForce Freight was sued for negligence and breach of contract on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by the Williams Commercial Law Group on behalf of Hartford Fire Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over alleged cargo damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01273, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. v. TForce Freight Inc.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Williams Commercial Law Group LLP

defendants

TForce Freight Incorporated

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws