New Suit

Hartford Fire Insurance sued Sabra Dipping Company LLC Thursday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Maynard, Cooper & Gale, seeks a declaration that Hartford has no further obligations to pay for loss of business income claims arising from a water leak at a hummus production facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01796, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Sabra Dipping Company, LLC.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 7:37 PM