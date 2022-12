New Suit

Hartford Fire Insurance sued AECOM, an infrastructure and engineering services contractor, Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, filed by Husch Blackwell, seeks a declaration that Hartford owes no duty to defend and indemnify AECOM in an underlying arbitration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01354, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Hunt Construction Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

December 22, 2022, 11:19 AM