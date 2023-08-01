New Suit - Insurance

Hartford Fire Insurance sued Five Guys Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that Hartford does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying privacy class action arising from alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01021, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Five Guys Operations, LLC.

August 01, 2023, 5:44 PM

