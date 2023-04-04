New Suit - Contract

Hartford Fire Insurance Company sued Dominion Mechanical Contractors Inc., Carrie A. McAteer and other defendants Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald, seeks recovery of losses arising from a number of incomplete construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00440, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Dominion Mechanical Contractors, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald, L.L.P.

defendants

Carrie A. McAteer

Dominion Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

Douglas C. Seal

Heidi S. Seal

William J. McAteer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract