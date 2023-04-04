Hartford Fire Insurance Company sued Dominion Mechanical Contractors Inc., Carrie A. McAteer and other defendants Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald, seeks recovery of losses arising from a number of incomplete construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00440, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Dominion Mechanical Contractors, Inc. et al.
Insurance
April 04, 2023, 3:32 PM