Hartford Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit against PSH PCS LLC and Paul Courtney on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Whelan Ransel, pursues subrogation claims over the striking of an overpass allegedly caused by the defendant's negligence in acting as a front escort vehicle for a cargo delivery. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10489, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. v. Courtney et al.

February 28, 2023, 1:08 PM