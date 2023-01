New Suit

Hartford Fire Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Boggs, Avellino, Lach & Boggs, names Chubb Custom Insurance in connection with an underlying wrongful death lawsuit which targets an employee of Edward Jones. The case is 3:23-cv-05001, Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Chubb Custom Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 3:54 PM