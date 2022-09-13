New Suit - Environmental

Mining company Hecla Ltd. and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by Duke Evett and Karbal Cohen Economou Silk & Dunne on behalf of Hartford Insurance and other insurers, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against CERCLA claims arising from the release of hazardous materials at Hecla mining sites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00390, Twin City Fire Insurance Co. et al. v. Hecla Ltd. et al.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 8:29 PM