Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Amundsen Davis on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against Clark Construction and Ewing-Doherty Mechanical to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Whelan Ransel on behalf of Hartford Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective relief valve on a back flow preventer installed by the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00647, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. v. Clark Construction Group LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 02, 2023, 5:30 PM