New Suit

Hartford Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance and other defendants on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Coffey Burlington, seeks a declaration that Hartford owes no further liability on a judgment in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02205, Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. v. Estate of George Williams Gage III et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 5:53 PM