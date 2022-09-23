Hartford Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance and other defendants on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Coffey Burlington, seeks a declaration that Hartford owes no further liability on a judgment in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02205, Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. v. Estate of George Williams Gage III et al.
Insurance
September 23, 2022, 5:53 PM