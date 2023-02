New Suit

Hartford Casualty Insurance sued technology company Suuchi Inc. Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over an insurance dispute. The court action, filed by Wilson Elser, arises over the alleged failure to pay premiums owed under a worker's compensation policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01157, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company v. Suuchi, Inc.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 5:12 PM