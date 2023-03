New Suit

Hartford Casualty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Oregon District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Gordon & Polscer, names Dennis Schantzen Consulting Engineer P.C., CNA Financial and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 3:23-cv-00299, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company v. Dennis Schantzen Consulting Engineer P.C. et al.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 3:18 PM