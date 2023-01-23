Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GrayRobinson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIX Specialty Insurance and Colony Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on behalf of Hartford Casualty Insurance, contends that Hartford has a right of contribution against AIX Specialty for defense costs arising from an underlying lawsuit in relation to construction defects in a $5 million warehouse renovation project. The case is 1:23-cv-20250, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company v. AIX Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 10:15 AM