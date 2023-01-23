Lawyers at GrayRobinson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIX Specialty Insurance and Colony Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on behalf of Hartford Casualty Insurance, contends that Hartford has a right of contribution against AIX Specialty for defense costs arising from an underlying lawsuit in relation to construction defects in a $5 million warehouse renovation project. The case is 1:23-cv-20250, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company v. AIX Specialty Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
January 23, 2023, 10:15 AM