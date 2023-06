New Suit - Insurance

Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. and affiliates sued Redi-Carpet Inc. on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks to recover more than $520,000 in alleged unpaid insurance premiums. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02294, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company et al v. Redi-Carpet, Inc.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

defendants

Redi-Carpet, Inc.,

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute