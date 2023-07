New Suit - Insurance

Hartford Financial Services sued Host Resident Partners Wednesday in New York Western District Court for allegedly failing to pay premiums. The lawsuit, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks over $154,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06394, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company et al v. Host Resident Partners LLC.

July 12, 2023, 6:50 PM

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Property And Casualty Insurance Company Of Hartford

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd

Wilson Elser

Host Resident Partners LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute