Home Depot and Satco Products Inc. were hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over the marketing of wall-mounted outdoor lanterns. The complaint, filed by Morgan & Morgan and Auer Ryan PC, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that components of the lanterns are made of plastic that will discolor due to sun exposure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03705, Harter v. The Home Depot, Inc. et al.

May 18, 2023, 12:10 PM

Shan Harter

Morgan & Morgan

The Home Depot, Inc.

Satco Products, Inc.

