Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Brittany Teasdale to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Kunzler Bean & Adamson on behalf of Jordan Hart, Teasdale's ex-husband, who contends that Teasdale falsely claimed that the plaintiff sexual trafficked the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00375, Hart v. Teasdale.

Utah

June 08, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jordan Hart

Plaintiffs

Kunzler Bean & Adamson

defendants

Brittany Teasdale

defendant counsels

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation