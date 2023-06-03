New Suit - Employment

Regents of the University of California and other defendants were sued in California Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed pro se by a former employee who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. The plaintiff alleges that slurs regarding her sexuality were directed at her and she was subsequently physically attacked while on campus at UC Santa Cruz, a police report was filed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02748, Hart v. Regents of the University of California.

Education

June 03, 2023, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Merrissa J. Hart

defendants

Regents of the University of California

Robert Locke-Paddon

Steve Garcia

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation