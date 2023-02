Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Digitalzone Inc. d/b/a Digitalzone Business Consulting and Rishikkes Pawar to Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid salary and commissions, was filed by Lowrey Parady on behalf of former senior vice president William Hart. The case is 1:23-cv-00531, Hart v. Digitalzone Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 27, 2023, 5:29 PM