Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thorndal, Armstrong, Delk, Balkenbush & Eisinger on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and DGL Group to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Gerald I. Gillock & Associates and other counsel on behalf of Jason Hart. The case is 2:22-cv-01456, Hart v. DGL Group, LTF et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 7:19 PM