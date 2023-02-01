New Suit - Securities Class Action

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and certain current and former Block and Afterpay officers and directors were slapped with a securities class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in connection with Block's Jan. 2022 stock-for-stock merger with AfterPay. The suit, brought by Hedin Hall and Johnson Fistel, accuses the defendants of misconduct and artificially inflating the price of Block securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00455, Hart v. Block, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2023, 7:49 AM