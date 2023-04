Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Aetna has failed to respond or help with an open health care benefits case. The case is 4:23-cv-02016, Hart v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Devin Hart

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute