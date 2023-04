New Suit - Product Liability

Kawasaki Motors was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein on behalf of Amy Hart, Amanda Coombs and their minor children who were injured in a rollover accident due to an allegedly defective roof structure in a Kawasaki Teryx ATV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01610, Hart et al. v. Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA.

Automotive

April 04, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Coombs

Amy Hart

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

defendants

Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product