Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Halbrook Wood PC on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Jean Mary Eugene to Kansas District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Smith Mohlman Injury Law and Martin & Wallentine on behalf of Rasheeda Harrold. The case is 2:23-cv-02056, Harrold v. Eugene et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 10, 2023, 7:07 PM