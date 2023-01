Who Got The Work

Adam M. Marshall of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for law firm Selip & Stylianou in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Dec. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Tariq Law on behalf of Petrina N. Harrison. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-07574, Harrison v. Selip & Stylianou, LLP et al.

New York

January 30, 2023, 4:17 AM