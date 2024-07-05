Who Got The Work

Graham R. Pulvere and John S. Graham of Wilson Elser and Yvonne N. Maddalena of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Jewelers Board of Trade and Kim International Manufacturing LP, respectively, in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed May 21 in Mississippi Northern District Court by the Mclaughlin Law Firm on behalf of William C. Harrison, contends that the defendants published false statements about Harrison stating that he was indebted to Kim for $117,000, thus causing irreparable harm to his independent jewelry business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 1:24-cv-00095, Harrison v. Kim International Manufacturing, L.P. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2024, 11:57 AM

