Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Brian D. Berry has entered an appearance for data center company CyrusOne LLC and CyrusOne Management Services LLC in a pending employment contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 26 in California Northern District Court by Sebastian Miller Law on behalf of a former CyrusOne global account director who seeks to render venue clauses in an executed non-compete agreement as void. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-02633, Harrison v. CyrusOne LLC et al.

Business Services

June 01, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

J Jeff Harrison

Plaintiffs

Sebastian Miller Law, P.C.

defendants

CyrusOne LLC

CyrusOne Management Services LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: /