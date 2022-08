Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, which arises from Carvana's alleged failure to provide customers with good title, was filed by attorney James R. McKenzie and Lawson at Law. The case is 3:22-cv-00455, Harrison v. Carvana, LLC.

Automotive

August 31, 2022, 5:55 PM