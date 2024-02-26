Who Got The Work

William J. Simmons and Hannah Franke of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, is 2:24-cv-00125, Harrison-Sharper v. Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Automotive

February 26, 2024, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Kennya Harrison-Sharper

Plaintiffs

Eric A Shore

defendants

Avis Budget Group, Inc

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination