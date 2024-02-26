William J. Simmons and Hannah Franke of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, is 2:24-cv-00125, Harrison-Sharper v. Avis Budget Group, Inc.
Automotive
February 26, 2024, 9:06 AM