New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Instagram and Siculus were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a Michigan minor and her mother, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12038, Harrison et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.