Morgan & Morgan and Emerson Firm filed a data breach class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court against Point23Health and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The suit pursues claims on behalf of over 2.5 individuals allegedly harmed by cybercriminal activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11536, Harrison et al v. Point23Health, Inc. et al.

July 07, 2023, 7:19 PM

Kara Harrison

Michael Placido

Morgan & Morgan

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point23Health, Inc.

