Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent inducement against Mutual of Omaha Mortgage to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over a mortgage refinancing transaction, was filed by Podlaski Attorneys on behalf of Jesse Harrison and Leslie Harrison. The case is 1:22-cv-00266, Harrison et al v. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 2:39 PM