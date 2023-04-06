New Suit - Product Liability

ByteDance, Facebook, Google, TikTok and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over the impact of social media on student mental health, was filed by Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery on behalf of the Harrison County Board of Education. The school district seeks additional funding 'to implement potentially lifesaving programs in the face of this ever-increasing mental health crisis that the Defendants helped create.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00109, Harrison County Board of Education v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 06, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Harrison County Board of Education

Plaintiffs

Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, Psc

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

Bytedance Inc.

Facebook Holdings, LLC

Facebook Operations, LLC

Facebook Technologies, LLC

Google LLC

Instagram, LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Snap, Inc.

Tiktok Inc.

YouTube, LLC

Meta Payments Inc.

Siculus, Inc.

XXVI Holdings Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims