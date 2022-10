New Suit - Employment

Willow Valley Communities was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Trinity Law on behalf of Michele Harris, who claims she was wrongfully terminated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religious beliefs. Willow Valley Communities is represented by Barley Snyder. The case is 5:22-cv-04219, Harris v. Willow Valley Communities.

October 20, 2022, 4:54 PM