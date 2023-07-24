Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner Andrew N. Howe has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed June 7 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was denied adequate training for his supervisor position and that he was overlooked for other positions at UPS due to race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William I. Arbuckle, is 1:23-cv-00928, Harris v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 24, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Terry Harris

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Corey Schwalm

Mark Brandt

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation