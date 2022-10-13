Who Got The Work

Mark E. Stamelos and Paige M. Lyle of FordHarrison have entered appearances for Tennessee Mental Health Consumers Association Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Aug. 29 in Tennessee Middle District Court by HMC Civil Rights Law on behalf of Amanda Harris, who contends the she was constructively discharged and subjected to a hostile work environment after reporting sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00670, Harris v. Tennessee Mental Health Consumers Association, Inc.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 7:52 AM