Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against the U.S. Center for SafeSport to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jonathan Savage on behalf of boxing coach Ronald Harris, who contends that the defendant erroneously published on its website that he had been suspended from boxing due to sexual misconduct. The case is 4:22-cv-01063, Harris v. SafeSport, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 05, 2022, 12:42 PM