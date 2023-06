Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Rare Hospitality International d/b/a Longhorn Steakhouse to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hall Ansley on behalf of an applicant who was allegedly denied a job offer after refusing to engage in sexual acts with a manager. The case is 6:23-cv-03189, Harris v. Rare Hospitality International Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Harris

Plaintiffs

Hall Ansley

defendants

Rare Hospitalilty International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation