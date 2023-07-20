Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against PepsiCo Beverage Sales LLC and Bottling Group to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Epstein Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated for reporting that a manager instructed him to repackage and sell food products contaminated with animal waste. The case is 1:23-cv-00160, Harris v. PepsiCo Beverage Sales, LLC and Bottling Group, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 20, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Darryl Harris

defendants

PepsiCo Beverage Sales, LLC and Bottling Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination