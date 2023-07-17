Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners Stephanie L. Gutwein and Rick Pearl have entered appearances for Miguel Paredes and Prudent Fiduciary Services in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed June 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of the Suter Company Inc., an employee stock ownership plan, seeks to recover losses from improper profits obtained by the defendants in a stock sale transaction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston, is 3:23-cv-50231, Harris v. Paredes et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 4:44 AM

