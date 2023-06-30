New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Northern District Court in connection with the marketing of its pacifiers. The suit, brought by Pearson Warshaw LLP, contends that the products are misrepresented as being 'orthodontic' when they do not provide any orthodontic benefit for children of any age. The suit is also backed by Lynch Carpenter LLP and DiCello Levitt LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00784, Harris v. Newell Brands Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 4:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Naomi Harris

Plaintiffs

Pearson Warshaw, LLP

defendants

Graco Children's Products, Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct